Wait, what? 6 U.S. cities have more 'depressing winters' than Upstate NY
Wait, what? Upstate New York is not home to the "most depressing winter" in America, according to a new report. In fact, there are seven cities with more miserable winters than Syracuse, the snowiest of all U.S. cities with more than 50,000 residents.
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|6 min
|The Real Truth
|16
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|3 hr
|history teacher
|16
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|4 hr
|Tyrone Gigglesworth
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|Mon
|ben24
|7
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Johndoe828
|43
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|Feb 25
|Doug
|47
