VIDEO: Paladino protest halts Buffalo School Board meeting

As the Buffalo Board of education was conducting its meeting an business Wednesday evening, a group of several dozen protesters participated in a noisy and disruptive chant that led to the meeting being stopped and eventually moved. "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Paladino's got to go" chants filled the Common Council Chambers on the 13th floor of Buffalo City Hall Wednesday as the board was gaveled to order.

