Upstate NY native dragged 'Kicking and Screaming' through new reality TV show

An Upstate New York fashion designer is about to be dragged "Kicking & Screaming" to the finish line of a new Fox reality show. Maxwell Carr is one of ten pampered contestants who will be partnered with hardcore survivalists on " Kicking & Screaming ," a new reality show that premieres at 9 p.m., March 9, on local Fox channels.

