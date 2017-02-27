Upstate NY native dragged 'Kicking an...

Upstate NY native dragged 'Kicking and Screaming' through new reality TV show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An Upstate New York fashion designer is about to be dragged "Kicking & Screaming" to the finish line of a new Fox reality show. Maxwell Carr is one of ten pampered contestants who will be partnered with hardcore survivalists on " Kicking & Screaming ," a new reality show that premieres at 9 p.m., March 9, on local Fox channels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 6 hr Adverb 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Marta 20,853
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? 11 hr ben24 7
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican Mon lol 11
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Sun Johndoe828 10
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) Sun Johndoe828 43
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Feb 25 Doug 47
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC