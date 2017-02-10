'Undie Sunday' runs through Feb. 12
Hampers placed in Island churches and schools are drop-off points for the renewed clothing drive "Undie Sunday," conducted by the Grand Island Rotary Club. New, unused packages of underwear bound to cloth the homeless and abused of Buffalo are being accepted in the hampers.
