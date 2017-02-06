UB Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault

University at Buffalo Campus Police say students should be alert, after reports of a sexual assault early Monday morning near Core Road, and the Ellicott Complex. A student says she was attacked around 2:30 a.m. A statement from the University says the incident was reported as an attempted assault and possibly an attempted sexual abuse,near the Millard Fillmore Academic Center, in the Ellicott complex cluster of dorms.

