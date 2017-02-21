UB hoop throwback jerseys up for auction.
"BUFFALO, NY - University at Buffalo men's basketball fans will have an opportunity to wear the jersey of their favorite Bull, as the UB Athletic Department has announced that the game-worn uniforms from the 100 Seasons of men's basketball game vs. Miami will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Blue and White Fund."
