Trade Expert: Trump's Promise to Brin...

Trade Expert: Trump's Promise to Bring Manufacturing Jobs Back Could Miss WNY

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Trico Wiper Blades in Buffalo and American Axle in Cheektowaga: Two local manufacturing plants closed, taking with them hundreds of jobs. President Trump met with business leaders Thursday to talk about bringing manufacturing jobs, like those lost in Western New York, back to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 27 min frilled2b 10
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Sat history teacher 12
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Sat Doug 47
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Feb 23 uncle milty 42
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Feb 22 steve 2
Abluntrumphater Feb 22 Aint dat da troof 42
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Feb 22 Dave 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC