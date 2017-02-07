Three Charged in Buffalo Billion Scandal Resign from LP Ciminelli
Buffalo, NY Louis P Ciminelli, CEO of LP Ciminelli and two other executives have stepped down from their posts over charges they face in the Buffalo Billion scandal. Ciminelli along with Kevin Schuler and Michael Laipple face charges of rigging bids in an effort to build the Solar City plant in Buffalo.
