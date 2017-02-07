Three Charged in Buffalo Billion Scan...

Three Charged in Buffalo Billion Scandal Resign from LP Ciminelli

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Louis P Ciminelli, CEO of LP Ciminelli and two other executives have stepped down from their posts over charges they face in the Buffalo Billion scandal. Ciminelli along with Kevin Schuler and Michael Laipple face charges of rigging bids in an effort to build the Solar City plant in Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... 30 min The TRUMP of Trolls 5
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 3 hr TheTruth 9
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 7 hr Rufus 29
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 10 hr Username 15
Free building supplies 14 hr Dave 1
Strip clubs 19 hr Chet Booswahnicki 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Dan 20,813
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC