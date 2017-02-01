Theater Talk: Thrilling sword play in T.O.y.'s Shakespeare Stealer
This week on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about the fast paced swordplay at Theatre of Youth's THE SHAKESPEARE STEALER which is good for anyone 8 to 80 years old. STEVE continues at Buffalo United Artists at the Alleyway Theatre complex, described as "middle aged gay men behaving badly."
