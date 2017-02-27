The NFL's decision to un-invite Chad ...

The NFL's decision to un-invite Chad Kelly from the combine was one of PR, not discipline

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Red Cup Rebellion

Not too long ago, Chad Kelly fully expected to travel to the NFL Combine this week to sooth concerns over his rocky past and show team doctors the progress he's made in rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. He'd already accepted his invitation and booked his flight to Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Jessica 20,858
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 1 hr The Real Truth 17
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 2 hr Joe 17
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 7 hr Tyrone Gigglesworth 12
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? Mon ben24 7
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) Sun Johndoe828 43
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Feb 25 Doug 47
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC