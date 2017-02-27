The Lakeway Players present Moon Over...

The Lakeway Players present Moon Over Buffalo by Ken Ludwig

Moon Over Buffalo is the story of an acting couple who are on tour in Buffalo, New York, in 1953 with a repertory consisting of Cyrano de Bergerac and Nol Coward's Private Lives. Directed by Linda Dobbs , this backstage farce by the author of Lend Me a Tenor brought Carol Burnett back to Broadway and also starred Philip Bosco as her megalomaniac, often drunk husband and leading man.

