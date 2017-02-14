Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops announces 2017 scholarships for foodservice & hospitality stud...
The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program to support Western New York-area high school seniors in pursuit of higher education in the foodservice and hospitality industries. The program awards up to five scholarship winners with $1,000 each to be applied toward their college education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|guess what
|20,826
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Sgt Billy Ormer
|1,262
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|6 hr
|old king troll
|3
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|8 hr
|John Ford Caruso
|1
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|18 hr
|Dupree dArc
|10
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|19 hr
|White Person
|19
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|The Tomato Pie Guy
|91
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC