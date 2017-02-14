Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops an...

Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops announces 2017 scholarships for foodservice & hospitality stud...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program to support Western New York-area high school seniors in pursuit of higher education in the foodservice and hospitality industries. The program awards up to five scholarship winners with $1,000 each to be applied toward their college education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr guess what 20,826
Poll Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10) 2 hr Sgt Billy Ormer 1,262
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 6 hr old king troll 3
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans 8 hr John Ford Caruso 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15) 18 hr Dupree dArc 10
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 19 hr White Person 19
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Mon The Tomato Pie Guy 91
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Erie County was issued at February 14 at 4:07AM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC