Swastikas, slurs spray painted in several locations near Buffalo, NY

11 hrs ago

About one dozen swastikas and racial slurs were drawn on cars and a building in a suburb of Buffalo, New York. A nearby elementary school playground and railway overpasses were similarly vandalized.

Is Buffalo A Racist City?
Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt?
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
hottest female on local TV
Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
