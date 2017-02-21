Swastikas, racial slurs spray painted on cars, building, school playground near Buffalo
About one dozen swastikas and racial slurs were drawn on cars and a building in a suburb of Buffalo, New York. The spray painted swastikas and slurs were discovered on Saturday morning and were believed to have been painted late on Friday night, according to reports.
