Swastikas, racial slurs spray painted...

Swastikas, racial slurs spray painted on cars, building, school playground near Buffalo

52 min ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

About one dozen swastikas and racial slurs were drawn on cars and a building in a suburb of Buffalo, New York. The spray painted swastikas and slurs were discovered on Saturday morning and were believed to have been painted late on Friday night, according to reports.

