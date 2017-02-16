Suppression hearing held in Robbins murder case

A hearing to determine what evidence, if any, should be inadmissible in the trial of Keith L. Robbins was held Tuesday in Chautauqua County Court. Robbins, 36, of Jamestown, is accused of shooting and murdering his estranged wife - 36-year-old Shari Robbins - on Nov. 10 in a 9 Prospect St. parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.