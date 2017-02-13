Soul Rock Singer Jessie Galante Signs with Tanzan Music; New Album out in May
Soul Rock singer Jessie Galante has signed with Tanzan Music and will make her debut with the Italian Record Label this May with her new Album featuring many amazing guests. About Jessie Galante: Jessie Galante has enjoyed the success of two major bands since she started singing in her hometown, Buffalo, NY and crowned Buffalo's First lady of Rock with the band "Actor".
