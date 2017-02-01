Sheriff's Deputies Seize Kilo of Heroin in Narcotics Raid
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man has been arrested after Erie County SHeriff's conducted a raid on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday afternoon. During the raid, members of the narcotics unit seized over one kilogram of heroin , three guns, one of which was stolen from a Schuyler County, New York owner, a hydraulic press, scales and a quantity of marijuana.
