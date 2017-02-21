Senator Schumer on immigration and protests in WNY visit
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed town hall protests and President Trump's upcoming executive orders on immigration in his visit to Buffalo on Wednesday. Regarding the recent string of protests while Congress is off, Schumer drew the line: "Protest, making your views known is part of the great American tradition since the founding fathers created this great country," Schumer said.
