Second Day of Protests Following Death of Wardel "Meech" Davis
BUFFALO, N.Y. About 40 protesters gathered outside Statler City Friday afternoon during a charity event Mayor Byron Brown was scheduled to attend. The protest is a result of the in-custody death of 20-year-old Wardel Davis on February 7 on Hoyt Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|3 hr
|Dupree dArc
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|Yepp
|20
|new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi...
|9 hr
|book of job
|3
|Mother arrested for homeschooling after school ...
|18 hr
|Dreary Jurist Wagner
|1
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Scotty Steiner
|16
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Fri
|Buck Rohde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC