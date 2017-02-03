Schutte-Buffalo appoints director of ...

Schutte-Buffalo appoints director of engineering

Schutte-Buffalo , a Buffalo, New York-based manufacturer of size reduction equipment, has announced the promotion of Mark Podgorny to the role of director of engineering. Podgorny began his career with Buffalo Hammermill Corp. in 1995 as a purchaser and size reduction test technician.

