Schumer Concerned Over Medicare Future
Buffalo, NY In a teleconference with New York AARP members, Senator Chuck Schumer says he's worried about the future of Medicare. "I am worried because there are some Republicans in Congress who have made a career of proposing to cut Medicare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free lunch program on Buffalo's east side (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|Molly
|405
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|Donna Ferro
|63
|Experts say Shauna Mahoney was Overlooked and U... (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|Nicole
|157
|Cry baby Schumer
|16 hr
|bill10rc
|5
|Could Immigration Ban Put UFC Fight in Buffalo ...
|Fri
|lol
|1
|mark yourdon aids scare?
|Feb 2
|rainbow lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC