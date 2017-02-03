Schneiderman: Immigration Executive Order 'Unconstitutional"
Buffalo, NY The state's top attorney has strong words from President Trump's executive order issued last week blocking immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations. "This order is clearly unconstitutional and fundamentally un-American," says Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
