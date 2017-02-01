Rick Squires, Wide Receiver out of Pittsburgh Verbals to Buffalo
UB needed to add some strength at wide receiver and they may have done that in the person of Rick Squires. Squires played ball for Penn Hill in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bull Run.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|mark yourdon aids scare?
|8 hr
|rainbow lover
|1
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Buck Rohde
|19
|Dicks Tattoo Shop (May '11)
|15 hr
|Buffalo BarFly
|29
|Any Lawn Jockeys For Sale
|Wed
|lol
|8
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|lol
|5
|Do you approve of Michael Ranzenhofer as ?
|Wed
|Dupree dArc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC