Rick James

Rick James

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Rick James was an American musician, composer and actor. Influenced by singers such as Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson, James started singing in doo-wop and R&B groups as a teenager in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 1 hr frilled2b 10
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Sat history teacher 12
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Sat Doug 47
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Feb 23 uncle milty 42
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Feb 22 steve 2
Abluntrumphater Feb 22 Aint dat da troof 42
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Feb 22 Dave 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC