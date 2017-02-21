Rick James
Rick James was an American musician, composer and actor. Influenced by singers such as Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson, James started singing in doo-wop and R&B groups as a teenager in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|1 hr
|frilled2b
|10
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Sat
|history teacher
|12
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|Sat
|Doug
|47
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Feb 23
|uncle milty
|42
|WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|steve
|2
|Abluntrumphater
|Feb 22
|Aint dat da troof
|42
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|Feb 22
|Dave
|7
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC