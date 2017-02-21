Record warmth, rain and wind

You know what they say about the weather in western New York! If you don't like it, just wait a minute! The region's weather reputation is living up to its standards this weekend as we move from record warmth, to heavy rains, gusty winds and dropping temperarures, all within a matter of hours. When the mercury his 71 degrees Friday afternoon, Buffalo shattered a record high temperature for the date which was 67 degrees way back in 1906.

