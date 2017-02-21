Record warmth, rain and wind
You know what they say about the weather in western New York! If you don't like it, just wait a minute! The region's weather reputation is living up to its standards this weekend as we move from record warmth, to heavy rains, gusty winds and dropping temperarures, all within a matter of hours. When the mercury his 71 degrees Friday afternoon, Buffalo shattered a record high temperature for the date which was 67 degrees way back in 1906.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|1 hr
|lol
|11
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|1 hr
|lol
|2
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|10 hr
|Johndoe828
|10
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Johndoe828
|43
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Sat
|history teacher
|12
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|Sat
|Doug
|47
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Feb 23
|uncle milty
|42
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC