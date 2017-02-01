Protesters Rally Outside Schumer Headquarters
Buffalo, NY About two dozen protesters gathered outside the Buffalo office of Senator Chuck Schumer, calling on the senator to push back against the agenda of President Trump. Protesters claim their health and civil rights are at stake under a Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Could Immigration Ban Put UFC Fight in Buffalo ...
|10 hr
|lol
|1
|mark yourdon aids scare?
|Thu
|rainbow lover
|1
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|19
|Dicks Tattoo Shop (May '11)
|Thu
|Buffalo BarFly
|29
|Any Lawn Jockeys For Sale
|Wed
|lol
|8
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|lol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC