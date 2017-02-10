Protest following in-custody death in Buffalo
Dozens of protesters took to the streets of downtown Buffalo on a frigid Thursday evening, sending a message following the in-custody death of 20 year old Wardel Davis earlier this week on Hoyt Street. Chants of "black lives matter" filled the air outside Buffalo Police B District headquarters on Main at Tupper Street downtown as police kept a close and watchful eye on the demonstrators.
