Protest following in-custody death in Buffalo

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of downtown Buffalo on a frigid Thursday evening, sending a message following the in-custody death of 20 year old Wardel Davis earlier this week on Hoyt Street. Chants of "black lives matter" filled the air outside Buffalo Police B District headquarters on Main at Tupper Street downtown as police kept a close and watchful eye on the demonstrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.