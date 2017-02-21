PHOTOS: Throwing off The Shackles Of Winter
Despite the wind and the rain, the stretch of record-breaking warm temperatures in Western New York are bringing people outdoors for things they haven't done in months. The 7 First Alert Forecast Today High temps will approach 70 closer to the PA line, moving slowly upward near Buffalo through the 50s and finally spiking into the 60s late in the day and in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|6 hr
|Scott
|11
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|Doug
|47
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Thu
|uncle milty
|42
|WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16)
|Wed
|steve
|2
|Abluntrumphater
|Wed
|Aint dat da troof
|42
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|Feb 22
|Dave
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC