PHOTOS: Throwing off The Shackles Of Winter

Despite the wind and the rain, the stretch of record-breaking warm temperatures in Western New York are bringing people outdoors for things they haven't done in months. The 7 First Alert Forecast Today High temps will approach 70 closer to the PA line, moving slowly upward near Buffalo through the 50s and finally spiking into the 60s late in the day and in the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.