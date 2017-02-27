Ontario announces new clinic for EDS, expands other rare disease clinics
Health Canada is reviewing the prescription-only status of an antidote used to treat drug overdoses. The contents of a drug overdose rescue kit is seen at a training session in Buffalo, N.Y., on how to administer naloxone, which reverses the effects of heroin and prescription painkillers, in this May 13, 2015 photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|paper pleeeeese
|20,855
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|5 hr
|Argyle Sox
|11
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|15 hr
|Adverb
|15
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|20 hr
|ben24
|7
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|Mon
|lol
|11
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Johndoe828
|43
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|Feb 25
|Doug
|47
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC