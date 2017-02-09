On-campus alleged assault/attempted sexual abuse claim was false, investigators conclude
"This incident created an atmosphere of concern on campus, and we think it is important for everybody at UB to know that we have determined that the alleged crime never took place." BUFFALO, N.Y. A student who claimed to have been assaulted/sexually abused on the University at Buffalo North Campus has told investigators that the incident never happened.
