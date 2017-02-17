NY Council Of Churches To Hold Clean ...

NY Council Of Churches To Hold Clean Energy Rally At Capitol

The New York State Council of Churches is holding a rally in Albany to encourage state lawmakers to adopt policies that encourage and embrace clean energy. The organization plans to gather at the state Capitol as lawmakers hold a hearing on funding for state environmental programs.

