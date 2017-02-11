Nothing Nano About It: ECC's New Nano...

Nothing Nano About It: ECC's New Nanotech Center Presents Huge Opportunities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

Both local and state officials were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at Erie Community College's new $5.7 million Center for Nanotechnology. The state-of-the-art facility on ECC's North campus puts the school in a class by itself across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min Buck Rohde 20,823
Is our criminal justice system a scam? (Nov '12) 3 hr Robert Laity 11
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 7 hr lol 17
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 19 hr Dupree dArc 16
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) Sat Yepp 20
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... Sat book of job 3
News Mother arrested for homeschooling after school ... Sat Dreary Jurist Wagner 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC