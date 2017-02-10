No Charges for UB Student Who Falsely Reported Sexual Assault
The University of Buffalo student who falsely reported a sexual assault on North Campus this week will not face any charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. UB police say they first got the 19-year-old's report early Monday morning, alleging an assault happened near the Millard Fillmore Academic Center.
