No Charges for UB Student Who Falsely...

No Charges for UB Student Who Falsely Reported Sexual Assault

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The University of Buffalo student who falsely reported a sexual assault on North Campus this week will not face any charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. UB police say they first got the 19-year-old's report early Monday morning, alleging an assault happened near the Millard Fillmore Academic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 59 min see the light 20,818
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... 4 hr Buck Rohde 2
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 7 hr Go Blue Forever 13
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) 22 hr Harry Harrison 40
News Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08) 23 hr veronica lynn 95
News What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi... Wed mary 5
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... Tue The TRUMP of Trolls 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC