New Registry Could Save Thousands of WNY Firefighters
Western New York firefighters were told Wednesday by Senator Chuck Schumer that their lives may be saved thanks to the proposal of a national firefighter cancer registry. The proposed registry would help medical professionals track and treat firefighters with cancer.
