New peace officer academy opening in Buffalo
Buffalo's Police Training Academy is holding an Open House Saturday from noon-4 p.m. for its new location in a renovated factory building at 2180 Elmwood Avenue. It is the first time since the initial class in August 2000 that the Academy has had its own facility.
