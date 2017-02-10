New peace officer academy opening in ...

New peace officer academy opening in Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Buffalo's Police Training Academy is holding an Open House Saturday from noon-4 p.m. for its new location in a renovated factory building at 2180 Elmwood Avenue. It is the first time since the initial class in August 2000 that the Academy has had its own facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... 2 hr T Burt Sains 1
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 3 hr Scotty Steiner 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr see the light 20,818
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... 10 hr Buck Rohde 2
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 13 hr Go Blue Forever 13
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) Thu Harry Harrison 40
News Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08) Thu veronica lynn 95
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,278 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC