New coalition pushes back against ridesharing bill
The New York State Assembly is going back into session this week and lawmakers could soon take up a bill that would expand ridesharing services to Western New York. Members of a newly-formed High Road Economic Development Coalition came together Monday morning to speak out against the current bill, urging lawmakers not to pass it.
