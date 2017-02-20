NACC's Art of Beer: Craft beer extrav...

NACC's Art of Beer: Craft beer extravaganza returns to Falls

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

In the mood for some fantastic suds sampling, tasty eats, music and socializing, and don't want to travel all the way down to Buffalo to enjoy? The 11th annual Art of Beer is almost here. A can't-miss happening of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Art of Beer 2017 takes place from 6-9 p.m., Friday, March 3, in the hallways and galleries of the venerable NACC, 1201 Pine Ave., in the Cataract City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Alihra 20,849
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 1 hr meh 34
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 4 hr Greg 5
News Tom Bauerle Goes Full Wingnut (Jul '09) 6 hr Alltheway32 37
25th amendment for schumer? 11 hr Night Heat 2
What's big deal over Trump liking Poutine? 15 hr Hashtag LYINTRUMP 1
When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13) 19 hr maddie D 31
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC