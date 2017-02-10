Mother Blames District for Home Schoo...

Mother Blames District for Home Schooling Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY A Buffalo mom faces jail time after she says Buffalo Public Schools botched up her paperwork so she could homeschool her children. Kiarre Harris says the district isn't doing its job to educate her children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) 1 hr Yepp 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,819
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 1 hr Yepp 14
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... 2 hr book of job 3
News Mother arrested for homeschooling after school ... 11 hr Dreary Jurist Wagner 1
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 20 hr Scotty Steiner 16
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Fri Buck Rohde 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at February 11 at 4:13PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC