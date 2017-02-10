Mother Blames District for Home Schooling Arrest
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo mom faces jail time after she says Buffalo Public Schools botched up her paperwork so she could homeschool her children. Kiarre Harris says the district isn't doing its job to educate her children.
