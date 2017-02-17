Mild but WINDY for Buffalo-Niagara

Mild but WINDY for Buffalo-Niagara

13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

While you're waiting in the car wash line or just soaking up the mild February temps today, you'll notice the gusty winds across the metro Buffalo-Niagara region. A wind advisory is posted for the region through late Saturday.

