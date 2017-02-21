Mexican Man Arrested in Grand Island Appears in Federal Court
A Mexican man who was arrested in Grand Island on February 14 appeared before a federal court in Buffalo on Thursday. 29-year-old Armando Navarette-Dominguez was originally arrested and charged by criminal complaint with illegally reentering the United States after a conviction for an aggravated felony.
Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
