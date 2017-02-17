Mayor's Brown's State of the City Address
Mayor Byron Brown is delivering his 11th State of the City Address this afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara Convention center. Brown is expected to highlight the city's municipal achievements over the past year, and unveil plans for shaping its development in 2017 and beyond.
