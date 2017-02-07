Mayor Explains Reasons for Closing Ma...

Mayor Explains Reasons for Closing Maggie's Restaurant

15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. Mayor Byron Brown explained what factors led to the decision to order a cease and desist notice to Maggie's Restaurant on Military Road following its shooting incident Sunday. "Our intent is not to shut businesses, it's to work with businesses which our police and other agencies try to do" Brown said Monday.

