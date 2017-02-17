Mayor Byron Brown to announce run for...

Mayor Byron Brown to announce run for 4th term

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Just days after delivering his state of the city address that was targeted by protests outside the Buffalo convention center, Mayor Byron Brown is expected to announce a run for a fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo later Monday. Multiple outlets, including WIVB TV and The Buffalo News, say the Mayor will make the announcement late Monday afternoon and use use the Erie Community College city campus as the venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 5 hr scotty steiner 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,850
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 13 hr Greg 5
News Tom Bauerle Goes Full Wingnut (Jul '09) 15 hr Alltheway32 37
25th amendment for schumer? 20 hr Night Heat 2
What's big deal over Trump liking Poutine? Mon Hashtag LYINTRUMP 1
When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13) Mon maddie D 31
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC