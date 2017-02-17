Mayor Byron Brown to announce run for 4th term
Just days after delivering his state of the city address that was targeted by protests outside the Buffalo convention center, Mayor Byron Brown is expected to announce a run for a fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo later Monday. Multiple outlets, including WIVB TV and The Buffalo News, say the Mayor will make the announcement late Monday afternoon and use use the Erie Community College city campus as the venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
