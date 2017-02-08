Man Dies in Buffalo Police Custody

Man Dies in Buffalo Police Custody

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police are investigating the death of a man in their custody. This happened just before midnight on Hoyt St. "While officers were questioning the suspect, he attempted to flee from officers, a short foot chase ensued, and when officers caught up to the suspect, a struggle ensued taking the suspect into custody," says Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min Buck Rohde 20,817
News What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi... Wed mary 5
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Wed major Nadal Hassan 10
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... Tue The TRUMP of Trolls 5
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Tue Rufus 29
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) Tue Username 15
Free building supplies Tue Dave 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC