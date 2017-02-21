Man Caught At Border With 73 Forged C...

Man Caught At Border With 73 Forged Credit Cards Sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A Miami, Florida, man who was caught at the northern border in Buffalo with 73 forged credit cards has been sentenced to just under a year in jail. Deladier Benitez was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court, where he pleaded guilty in December to possession of a forged instrument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 3 hr Not Fake News 14
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? 6 hr Joe 4
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 11 hr lol 11
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 21 hr Johndoe828 10
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) 21 hr Johndoe828 43
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Sat Doug 47
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Feb 23 uncle milty 42
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC