Man Caught At Border With 73 Forged Credit Cards Sentenced
A Miami, Florida, man who was caught at the northern border in Buffalo with 73 forged credit cards has been sentenced to just under a year in jail. Deladier Benitez was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court, where he pleaded guilty in December to possession of a forged instrument.
