Man Arraigned on Murder Charge
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man is being held without bail following his arraignment on a murder charge. 28-year-old Raquise Bryant pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder count this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
