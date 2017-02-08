Man Arraigned in Zoe's Shooting
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man is behind bars without bail after pleading not guilty to several crimes, including the shooting of the owner at Zoe's restaurant. 36-year-old Christopher Boyd pleading not guilty to charges in four separate incidents.
