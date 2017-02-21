Major narcotics bust with ties to Mexico

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Three Buffalo men have been arrested and detained in connection with a major narcotics distribution ring with ties to Mexico. Acting U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says three men are alleged to have possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine and intended to distribute the drugs.

