Maggie's Shut Down After Shooting
Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police are issuing a cease and desist order, immediately shutting down a bar that was the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. A 22 year old man was shot outside of Maggie's on Military early Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strip clubs
|4 hr
|Chet Booswahnicki
|2
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|5 hr
|claw hammer
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Free tuition doesn't mean free college, student...
|21 hr
|lol
|1
|Buffalo Shootings Have Community Leader Searchi...
|Sun
|Night Heat
|5
|Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Kilhoffer Street ...
|64
|Free lunch program on Buffalo's east side (Jul '08)
|Sun
|lol
|406
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC