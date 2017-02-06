Maggie's Shut Down After Shooting

Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police are issuing a cease and desist order, immediately shutting down a bar that was the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. A 22 year old man was shot outside of Maggie's on Military early Sunday morning.

