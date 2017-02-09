Londonderry: Flood Brook School benefits from "Nordic Rocks"program
The "Nordic Rocks" program was developed to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to experience Nordic skiing with a clear pathway to further advancement in the sport. By participating in the "Nordic Rocks" program, Flood Brook is introducing a new generation to a healthy lifestyle and lifelong activity.
